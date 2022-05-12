Capcom Adjusts Street Fighter V Community Licensing Agreement After Backlash

The parameters for licensing SFV have become much easier for smaller organizations.

By on

Comments

Capcom has modified its recently released Street Fighter V Community License Agreement--a no-cost license for using SFV at local tournaments--after the original version received criticism by the fighting game community for negatively affecting smaller tournament organizers.

Capcom released a statement via Twitter regarding the changes, saying that "we acknowledge that we could have handled the situation better" and that organizers are a "highly valued part of the Street Fighter community."

Among the biggest changes from the original February version of the agreement are:

  • The maximum prize pool ceilings have been increased:
    • From $2,000 to $10,000 per event
    • The annual cap of $10,000 combined has been removed
  • Maximum limits on sponsorship contributions for a single org were increased:
    • From $5,000 to $6,000 per event
    • From $20,000 to $30,000 per year
  • Spectator fees are no longer restricted, so long as those fees are used to offset venue costs and other expenses.
  • Bars are no longer banned from hosting tournaments, so long as the organizer does not own the bar and "the event is not sponsored by any prohibited brands--including alcohol brands--outlined in Section IV (d) of the agreement."
  • Capcom no longer claims ownership and distribution rights on audio and video taken at events.

Tournaments that exceed these limits can apply for the full esports license--but that option does require a fee.

Street Fighter V will feature heavily in this year's competitive fighting game circuit, as it's been announced as a main stage game for Evo 2022, Combo Breaker 2022, and more. This will likely be the final year of SFV being featured, however, as Street Fighter 6 was announced earlier this year.

Street Fighter The Movie: 29 Easter Eggs, References And Things You Didn't Know
See More
Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Street Fighter V
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)