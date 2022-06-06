Capcom Acknowledges Street Fighter 6 Roster Leak

Not too long after its reveal during last week's State of Play, artwork of what appears to be the main roster for Street Fighter 6 was leaked online and reportedly shows off a sizeable portion of the playable characters in the game. Capcom has since responded to that alleged leak, saying that "we've all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together."

As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 4, 2022

While the tweet stops just short of straight-up confirming if the leak is legitimate, the images in question do look authentic and in line with Street Fighter 6's art aesthetic. If you're curious, you can check out the leak through this Reddit link.

Alongside familiar faces such as Ryu and Chun-Li, the artwork includes classic characters Dhalsim, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, Dee Jay, Rashid, Juri, Ed, and Akuma. The newer fighters joining Luke and Jaime include an eclectic cast of brawlers from all over the world, including Mexico, China, Germany, and Jamaica.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Capcom is aiming to make Street Fighter 6 accessible to both newcomers and veterans, and one neat feature being worked on for the game is a commentary system that'll provide running esports play-by-plays on your matches when you're playing at home and online.