Calus Bobblehead Locations In Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted began on May 24--bringing an Escalation Protocol-like activity and more to the Derelict Leviathan destination. The Leviathan is as massive as before, with multiple regions to explore--making it perfect for Easter egg hunts. Opulent, golden Bobbleheads of Cabal Emperor Calus are scattered around the ship. At the H.E.L.M. by the Crown of Sorrow, you can check which Bobbleheads you need for your dignified effigies of Calus display.

H.E.L.M. Bobblehead Display

Collecting these progresses the #1 Fan triumph under the new Haunted Triumphs Seal for the Reaper title. Players must collect all Calus Bobbleheads and display them at the H.E.L.M. to get the Eidolon Exotic Ghost shell.

Week 1

Calus Bobblehead 1: Castellum

Castellum Calus Bobblehead location

The Castellum Bobblehead is easy to find, but hard to get. After you land in the Castellum area of the Leviathan--which you can access from the Moon destination--head out of the hallway and turn to the left. There will be a small lever with red lights in front of a locked door with the Castellum Bobblehead inside. In order to unlock the door, you will need to clear Tier 3 Nightmare Containment--lifting the lockdown protocols.

When the protocol is lifted, head to the lever to unlock the door. The Bobblehead will be on the floor of the tiny room. The door closes after a few seconds so be sure to grab it in time.

Castellum Calus Bobblehead inside the room

You can tell if you have access to the door by the chest cache waypoint inside the room after the lockdown protocols are lifted. The two doors unlocked by the lockdown protocol are random, so if you can't open the door, you need to complete Tier 1 through Tier 3 Nightmare Containment again.

Calus Bobblehead 2: Pleasure Gardens

Pleasure Gardens Calus Bobblehead location

You can head down to Pleasure Gardens from the central doorway in the Castellum. Go to the front of the room where the giant statue is standing. This Calus Bobblehead is hiding behind the giant statue. The side doorway in the Royal Pools will also lead you to the Pleasure Gardens.

Calus Bobblehead 3: Royal Pools

Hole in the ground in the Royal Pools region

Players can get to the Royal Pools from the round doorway in the Pleasure Gardens or walk along the left wall after landing in Castellum and head down through that doorway. After arriving at the Royal Pools from the Castellum, go to the room on the right side of the baths area. The corner of the room will have a large, red-lit hole on the ground. Jump through the hole and defeat the yellow-bar enemies to clear the way. You'll find the Royal Pools Bobblehead at the end of the tunnel.

Calus Bobblehead at the end of the tunnel in Royal Pools

If you enter from the Pleasure Gardens, you'll arrive in the correct room in the baths area. Just head to the right corner of the room and jump down the hole.

Calus Bobblehead 4: Sever - Shame Mission

The fourth Bobblehead is inside the Sever - Shame mission. You can access this mission by completing Step 2 in the Bound in Sorrow seasonal quest.

Manual Override console in the Sever - Shame Weekly Mission

When you reach the Manual Override console, it will tell you to activate four Manual Override switches around the perimeter. The first lever is next to the console, and the other three locations will be marked--making the puzzling area easier to navigate. This entire time an immune Unrelenting Nightmare will chase after you, so be sure to dodge its attacks.

Carrying the Wrench in the Sever - Shame Weekly Mission

The Calus Bobblehead is in a tall, orange-lit shaft with pipes and an electric barrier. To remove the barrier, go to the location of a wrench marked on the screen. Pick up the heavy wrench object and carry it to the next marked location. Place it in its designated spot to remove the barrier. You can activate the manual override switch and jump up the shaft to the platform at the top to grab the fourth Bobblehead.

Sever - Shame Weekly Mission Bobblehead

You can grab the Bobblehead without removing the barrier, but it's tricky because you need to carefully jump up the large pipes.

Since there are more Bobbleheads to be found in the Leviathan in later weeks, we will update this guide as we come across them. Season of the Haunted brings many new Seasonal Challenges, weekly missions, and season pass rewards. Also, if you still haven't found all the Lucent Months from The Witch Queen expansions, it's not too late!