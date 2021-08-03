Call Of Duty's Season 5 Starts August 12, And Here's What We Know

Activision revealed today that Call of Duty's Season 5 is arriving on August 12, but we have very little details of the upcoming season aside from a vague teaser trailer. That said, we can make a few guesses as to what's coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

A new season means a new battle pass, DLC weapons, and operators should be arriving for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and maybe some more Zombies content as well. Known Call of Duty leakers The Cheeseburger Boys have suggested a Japanese folklore theme is likely coming with Season 5, with a female operator named Kitsune and some Japanese masks. And the new DLC weapons could include the TEC-9 pistol. Rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but their claims do fit the recently revealed image from Activision, which shows a new female operator with a very punk style and Japanese-themed tattoos.

Keep your head.



Work in the shadows and prepare yourself for the mission ahead in Season Five of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Live on August 12th. pic.twitter.com/BOSBkCLTsl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 3, 2021

Black Ops Cold War

Given the Season 4 Reloaded update just gave us the long-awaited Mauer der Toten round-based map, it's likely we'll have lighter content for Zombies for the start of Season 5. We're still waiting on two more perk drinks to fill the vending machine for Cold War's Zombies, so maybe we'll finally see the return of Double Tap or PhD Flopper perks with Season 5. It is very possible we'll see more Outbreak content to fill the void until the next round-based map. Maybe this new content comes in the form of a new map region, or a new Outbreak questline Easter egg to keep Cold War's Dark Aether story progressing.

The Season 5 teaser trailer gave us a phone call with Wraith, who tells the person on the other line to pack warm clothes because they're going to Teufelsberg, which is a snowy forest location in Berlin Germany. During the Cold War, this Berlin location served as an American listening station for intercepting Soviet radio communications. This could be a hint to a new map location for Cold War's multiplayer, but it can also tie into Warzone's ongoing narrative for Stitch's mysterious plan to disrupt things in Verdansk with sleeper agents.

Warzone

For Warzone, we're edging awfully close to the end of the year, and we're still waiting on the Call of Duty 2021 reveal, which is likely getting an in-game reveal event inside of Warzone. While it's not confirmed, Activision had success with with last year's Know Your History in-game reveal for Cold War inside of Warzone. So, it's possible all of the teaser trailers have been building on this storyline with Stitch taking down satellites and capturing test subjects in Verdansk as a lead up to a bigger story that could boil over in a major in-game Warzone event for the rumored Call of Duty: Vanguard for 2021.

Players can also look for more perk options in Warzone. Raven Software previously teased the upcoming debut of two new Warzone-specific perks in their July 14 patch notes. The perk meta for Warzone is pretty stale, as most players run the same three perks. Most of the perks aren't viable options against powerful choices like Ghost or Amped, so it will be interesting to see what the developers have cooked up to shake up Warzone's perk meta. Alongside the new perks, Raven Software also announced High Alert will also be receiving an update that counters the Dead Silent field upgrade.

We should know more about Call of Duty's Season 5 soon, as we'll likely get a roadmap and details about a week from launch. We'll be updating all the details for Call of Duty's Season 5 as new information emerges.