Call Of Duty's Season 4 Is Getting Previewed During Summer Game Fest on June 10

We're finally getting our first look at Call of Duty's upcoming Season 4 this Thursday. The world premiere will be live streamed during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest for the opening Kickoff Live event, which is set to showcase over a dozen world premieres and reveals at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on June 10.

Other than Thursday's Season 4 reveal, it's shaping up to be a quiet week to close out Season 3 for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone . The '80s Action Hero event is pretty much done and dusted for Warzone, as Raven Software quietly removed the special contracts and missions last week, but you can still enjoy some over the top action in Cold War, as Rambo’s Gun Game and Die Hardpoint will remain available to play for the final week of Season 3.

Double XP Weekend, Again

The double weapon XP event from this past weekend has officially come to an end, but Activision already announced a new double XP weekend is coming. Both double XP and double battle pass XP will be available for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from June 11 through June 14.

New Bundles

The Tracer Pack: Runic Demise bundle hits the shop this week, which is a nine-item pack featuring three weapon blueprints: the Decomposer SMG, Natural Wonder assault rifle, and the Tree Branch shotgun blueprints. It also includes a finishing move, emblem, wrist accessory, vehicle skin, and a vehicle horn.

The Power Surge Reactive bundle is a seven-item pack that also features three weapon blueprints: the Short Fuse pistol, the Kilowhopper assault rifle, and the Breaker Box shotgun. The bundle also includes an electricity-themed charm, reticle, calling card, and emblem.

The final highlighted bundle is the Mammoth Stalker, which is a five-item pack that features the Lack Luster tactical rifle blueprint. Also included are a new charm, emblem, sticker, and finishing move.

Finally, as Season 3 is wrapping up, this is going to be your last chance to score the Rambo and Die Hard bundles, as the '80s action heroes are set to leave the shop on June 18.

If you're interested in what's ahead for Call of Duty's upcoming Season 4, here's what we know about it so far , and we'll be updating details as they are announced.

As for the Summer Games Fest, GameSpot will also be live streaming all of the games events and showcases as part of Play for All 2021 to raise money for AbleGamers, which focuses on helping people with disabilities play games and improving accessibility in games.