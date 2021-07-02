Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta GTA 6 Release Madden 22 Home Field Where is Xur Doom Eternal Invasion Mode Canceled Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

Call Of Duty's Patriotic 4th Of July DLC Out Now -- Lets You Shoot Red, White, And Blue Bullets

Plus, Adler gets a new USA-themed skin.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the battle royale game Warzone are celebrating 4th of July with a new DLC pack that comes with a series of patriotic items.

Available now from the in-game shop for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is the "Fireworks" bundle headlined by a new skin for Adler called "Life Guard." The skin gives Adler a Captain America makeover with American flag sunglasses and pants, as well as a Lifeguard shirt.

The bundle also comes with the Blasting Star assault rifle, the Barrage submachine gun, the Firework charm, and the Sparkler gesture, all of which are themed around America and general jubilation. This is a Tracer pack, so the new guns emit red, white, and blue rounds to help you stand out on the battlefield. You can see the items in the video below from CharlieIntel. The DLC costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points.

In other news, Activision is celebrating the long weekend with a double XP event now through July 6 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. This applies to both standard XP and weapon XP, spanning Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Call of Duty isn't the only series celebrating America's birthday. Doom Eternal has its own 4th of July event going on where you can, while Grand Theft Auto Online is once again ringing in the American holiday with a number of patriotic goodies like beer hats.

Additionally, there are a number of 4th of July sales going on now, covering gaming laptops and monitors to games and more. You can read GameSpot's rundown of the best 4th of July deals to learn more.

