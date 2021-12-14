Call of Duty's 12 Festive Days Of Deals Offers Cheaper Store Bundles

Call of Duty's upcoming Festive Fervor event will bring holiday-themed modes and décor to Vanguard and Warzone on December 16, but players can already start getting holiday discounts on cosmetic bundles with Activision's 12 Festive Days of Deals.

Starting today, December 14, a selection of store bundles return from Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with holiday discounts. For each day leading up to December 25, five store bundles will become available in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Pacific.

Bundle up and max out your Call of Duty stockings stuffers. 🎁

Today, we begin the 12 Festive Days of Deals🎄. Treat yourself to special pricing for new sets of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone bundles, weapon blueprints, and skins each day! pic.twitter.com/YYQpYBNSry — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 14, 2021

"Over six seasons of content, Black Ops Cold War brought a variety of bundles for players to use in Black Ops and Warzone. For those who missed out, now's your chance to make amends with 12 Days of Deals."

Most of these store offerings will be returning classics with special discounts, but Activision says to expect one new bundle called the "Battle Pass Vault Pack Greatest Hits," which is described as a collection of late-tier content from the first three Black Ops Cold War battle passes.

For players looking to get into the holiday spirit, here is everything we know about the Festive Fervor event, which includes chasing elves and avoiding the seasonal folk legend known as Krampus.

All of this holiday content arrives for Call of Duty arrives as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.