Call Of Duty: WWII PC Beta Release Date, Minimum Specs Announced

After its run on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: WWII is headed to PC soon. It runs September 29 through October 2 on Steam, and you don't have to pre-order to get in: it's open for everyone.

"This test is a critical step on our road to delivering the best possible online experience on Steam at launch in November," Sledgehammer Games said in a statement.

One of the goals that Sledgehammer and co-developer Raven Software have for the beta is to stress test the game's systems and infrastructure. The studios are also looking to "engage with the PC community to fine-tune and optimize the PC experience for November."

Activision has also published the minimum PC specs for the Call of Duty: WWII beta, and you can see these below. Note that these are not for the final version; Activision is still optimising the game and the final specs could change.

Call of Duty: WWII Beta Minimum Specs:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

HDD: 25 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Finally, Activision said it will announce details on the content included in the beta and pre-load details for the Call of Duty: WWII beta in the days ahead. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Call of Duty: WWII launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3.