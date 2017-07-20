Call Of Duty: WW2's Preorder Bonus Is An Insane Weapon Camo

Call of Duty: WWII's Nazi Zombies mode was officially unveiled today, and coinciding with the reveal, Activision announced a preorder bonus for the game. If you reserve a copy, you'll receive an absurd weapon camo to be used in the Zombies mode.

The Nazi Zombies Camo, as it's aptly called, looks insane. It's an animated skin that basically looks like purple electric bolts running all over the gun. You can see a GIF of it below.

Pre-order Call of Duty®: WWII at a participating retailer and get the animated Nazi Zombies weapon camo: https://t.co/RmIKbc8AwE #CODWWII pic.twitter.com/V4O4C6lofi — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 20, 2017

If you're concerned about a neon purple plasma globe camouflage ruining the historical accuracy of a game set during World War II, developer Sledgehammer Games is thankfully restricting its use to the Zombies mode.

Just like previous Call of Duty Zombies modes, Call of Duty: WWII's will be a cooperative gametype with an overarching narrative. David Tennant (Dr. Who), Elodie Young (Daredevil), Udo Kier (Blade), Kathryn Winnick (Vikings), and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction) make up the Zombies story's cast.

Activision says that Nazi Zombies "transports players into a labyrinth of chilling occult Nazi zombies experiments, and monstrous creations set mythically in World War II. The story unfolds as an international team peels back the vile layers of a malevolent plot masterminded by the Axis powers to harness unimaginable occult forces and create an invincible undead army." You can read more about it here.

Call of Duty: World War II launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A beta will take place before launch, and you can get in on the action by pre-ordering the game.