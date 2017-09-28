Call Of Duty: WW2's PC Open Beta Now Live

Call of Duty: WWII's PC open beta has gone live ahead of schedule. The beta was originally slated to begin tomorrow, September 29, but developer Sledgehammer has brought it online one day early, allowing players to jump into it right now.

The open beta runs all weekend and concludes on October 2. It features the same content as the final weekend of WWII's console multiplayer beta, including four maps (Pointe du Hoc, Ardennes Forest, Gibraltar, and Aachen), four multiplayer modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed), and five divisions. The beta also includes some PC-specific features, such as native 4K support and remappable mouse/keyboard controls.

Sledgehammer says it will use the data it collects from the open beta and announce final PC specs for the game prior to its launch. You can find the minimum and recommended specs for the beta below.

Call of Duty: WWII Open Beta Minimum Specs

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

HDD: 25 GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: WWII Open Beta Recommended Specs

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB RAM

HDD: 25 GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 @ 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Call of Duty: WWII releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3. Activision recently shared more details about the game's campaign, including its four main characters. Those who participate in the open beta will receive an exclusive Beta Combat Pack in the final game that includes a helmet, calling card, and emblem.