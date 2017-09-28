Call Of Duty: WW2's PC Open Beta Now Live
You can jump into the open beta one day early.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
Call of Duty: WWII's PC open beta has gone live ahead of schedule. The beta was originally slated to begin tomorrow, September 29, but developer Sledgehammer has brought it online one day early, allowing players to jump into it right now.
The open beta runs all weekend and concludes on October 2. It features the same content as the final weekend of WWII's console multiplayer beta, including four maps (Pointe du Hoc, Ardennes Forest, Gibraltar, and Aachen), four multiplayer modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed), and five divisions. The beta also includes some PC-specific features, such as native 4K support and remappable mouse/keyboard controls.
Sledgehammer says it will use the data it collects from the open beta and announce final PC specs for the game prior to its launch. You can find the minimum and recommended specs for the beta below.
Call of Duty: WWII Open Beta Minimum Specs
- OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later
- CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 or equivalent
- RAM: 8 GB RAM
- HDD: 25 GB HD space
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB or better
- DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Call of Duty: WWII Open Beta Recommended Specs
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
- RAM: 12 GB RAM
- HDD: 25 GB HD space
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 @ 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
- AMD RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
Call of Duty: WWII releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3. Activision recently shared more details about the game's campaign, including its four main characters. Those who participate in the open beta will receive an exclusive Beta Combat Pack in the final game that includes a helmet, calling card, and emblem.
Join the conversation