Call Of Duty: WW2 Zombies Mode Officially Revealed; Check Out The Trailer Here

It's no secret that Call of Duty: WWII is going to have a Zombies mode; over the past few years, it has become a staple of the Call of Duty series. In addition, we already know the cast that'll appear in this year's mode. Today, Activision finally revealed WWII's Zombies in a new trailer.

Not surprisingly, considering that this year's game takes place during World War II, the mode will once again focus on Nazi Zombies. The trailer reveals that, like in years past, this Zombies mode will feature a storyline centered on zombie killers. You can check it out above.

The trailer was revealed at Activision's San Diego Comic-Con panel, and the company will likely talk more about Zombies soon. We'll update this article with any new details that are revealed. However, we already know that David Tennant (Dr. Who), Elodie Young (Daredevil), Udo Kier (Blade)and Kathryn Winnick (Vikings) will star.

Call of Duty: World War II launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A beta will take place before launch, and you can get a spot by pre-ordering the game.