Call Of Duty: WW2 Zombies Adds Another Actress

Like the past entries in the Call of Duty series, this year's Call of Duty: WWII's will have a Zombies mode that features famous people playing the leads. We already know that David Tennant (Doctor Who, Harry Potter) and Elodie Yung (Daredevil) will feature, and now it's been confirmed that Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick will also be in the game.

Winnick will play a character named Marie Fischer (via DualShockers). Activision described Fischer as being "intrepid," but no further details are available. Presumably everything will be revealed on July 20, which is when Activision's Call of Duty: WWII Zombies panel takes place at San Diego Comic-Con. It's possible even more actors will be announced in the days to come.

Call of Duty: WWWII's Zombies mode features an "entirely new story and a pretty horrifying experience," and it will tell "the story of the Third Reich's desperate attempt to create an army in the final stages of the war."

Sledgehammer boss Michael Condrey added that Call of Duty: WWII's Zombies mode will be an "adrenaline-fueled" take on the fan-favourite mode. He and the other studio leader, Glen Schofield, worked on Dead Space before joining Activision.

The Call of Duty: WWII Zombies trailer leaked earlier this week, but Sledgehammer advised fans against watching it, since it is non-final.

Call of Duty: World War II launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A beta will be held before launch, and you can guarantee yourself a spot by pre-ordering.