Call Of Duty WW2: What We Want At E3 2017

What We Know So Far

This year's Call of Duty: WWII is centered around the European theater of the war. Its single-player campaign includes famous WWII battles and settings, like the D-Day invasion of Normandy and Battle of the Bulge, and primarily stars a young, inexperienced soldier from the US 1st Infantry Division. The game's multiplayer will be familiar to Call of Duty veterans, but it will also introduce a new "War Mode" featuring iconic battles as well as a social space. Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Below you can find articles highlighting important details we know about the game thus far:

What’s Confirmed For E3

Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have promised a full multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: WWII at E3. It will also be playable on the show floor for attendees.

What We Hope To See At E3

It seems like the focus at E3 is on multiplayer. A lot of the game's multiplayer will be familiar for Call of Duty, so we'd specifically like to see the new War Mode in action--it's a team-focused mode set in "iconic" World War II battles, and we're curious if it'll resemble Battlefield 1's Operations mode or something entirely different. It'll also be interesting to see how the game's WWII setting will shape competitive multiplayer.

Of course, It would be great to see something about the Zombies mode. Nazi Zombies in particular has been a fan favorite for a long time, and Sledgehammer could provide a fresh take on the classic.

As for single-player, but Sledgehammer has said that it wants to treat the war with respect. The reveal trailer was pretty bombastic, so it would be nice if the developer took some time during E3 to showcase parts of the campaign that could set Call of Duty: WWII apart from other WWII games. Everything shown so far has been very familiar territory, especially D-Day--E3 is the perfect setting for Sledgehammer to really distinguish its next game.