Call Of Duty: WW2 Valor Edition Revealed

Like previous Call of Duty games before it, this year's Call of Duty: WWII will have a premium version that comes with extra content. The Valor Collection Pro, as it's called, comes with the game's Pro Edition (which includes a Steelbook case and the season pass), as well as a pin and patches. It also includes a cool-looking Zombies poster.

The centerpiece of the Valor Collection Pro is the bronze statue that appears to be inspired by a D-Day scene. You can see everything in the bundle in the image below from EB Games Australia, which is now taking pre-orders for it. There is also a less expensive Valor Collection that comes with everything except the season pass.

The Valor Collection doesn't appear to be available to pre-order at other retailers, at least not yet. EB Games Australia opened pre-orders after Sledgehammer Games founder Michael Condrey showed it off on Twitter (via CharlieIntel).

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A multiplayer beta starts August 25 on PS4 for people who pre-order the military shooter and runs until August 28. The beta will be available on other platforms later.

In addition to beta access, everyone who pre-orders Call of Duty: World War II gets a wicked cool-looking weapon camo for Zombies mode.