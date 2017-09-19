Call Of Duty: WW2 Trailers Introduce The Four Main Characters

Following the impressive-looking Call of Duty: WWII campaign trailer that aired on Monday, Activision has now released four further trailers that highlight the members of your squad.

The main characters in Call of Duty: WWII are Red Daniels, Turner, Zussman, and Pierson. The trailers, all of which you can see below, introduce you to these characters and tell you a little about who they are what drives them. For example, Red comes from a rural farm before getting embroiled in the global conflict. Turner, meanwhile, is your commanding officer, while Zussman is Red's best friend. Finally, Pierson is the by-the-book character who is strict and stern. In addition to introducing the characters, the videos show off Call of Duty: WWII's incredible-looking cutscenes, which we've come to know over the years from Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: WWII's campaign is just one element of the game. The WWII shooter also has multiplayer, of course, along with a Zombies mode. Developer Sledgehammer revealed more information about Nazi Zombies last week in an interview with PlayStation Blog. Among other things, Sledgehammer confirmed that the mode focuses on cooperative, wave-based encounters and will pit players against different types of zombies. It also features a famous cast, including David Tennant (Doctor Who, Harry Potter), Elodie Yung (Daredevil), and Katheryn Winnick (Vikings).

Call of Duty: WWII releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3. Activision will reveal more details about the game's campaign throughout the week, including introducing players to the squadmates that'll accompany them throughout the campaign and the historical battles they'll take part in.