Call Of Duty: WW2 Tops The Charts In Australia And New Zealand
Another No. 1 for Activision's World War II shooter.
Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: WWII continues to dominate the sales charts in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA today released its list of best-sellers on all platforms for the week ended November 12, and just like last week, Call of Duty: WWII was on top.
It was the best-seller on the All-Platforms charts, while also topping the platform-specific charts for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Separately, Activision announced last week that Call of Duty: WWII's sales over its first 10 days doubled that of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare over the same period of time.
There aren't really any surprises this week on the Australia and New Zealand charts, with The Sims 4's new expansion, Cats & Dogs, topping the charts on PC. Also of note is that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, more than four years after release, is still in the Top 10 in Australia.
You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended November 12. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia
All Platforms
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Sonic Forces
- FIFA 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
PlayStation 4
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Gran Turismo Sport
- FIFA 18
- Sonic Forces
- NBA 2K18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Need for Speed Payback
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- FIFA 18
- Sonic Forces
- NBA 2K18
Wii U
- Just Dance 2018
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Lego Dimensions
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Star Fox Zero
- Just Dance 2017
- Mario Party 10
- Just Dance 2017
PlayStation Vita
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
- Borderlands 2
- Ys VIII: Lcarimosa of Dana
- God Wars: Future Past
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Grand Kingdom
- Lego Ninjago Nindroids
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
3DS
- Monster Hunter Generations
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minons
- Mario Kart 7
- Pokemon: Moon
- Pokemon: Sun
- Super Mario Maker
- Etrian Odyssey: Beyond the Myth
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
- Kirby: Battle Royale
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Sonic Forces
- Doom
- Mario kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Splatoon 2
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out. Together!
- Fire Emblem Warriors
PC
- The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Destiny 2
- The Sims 4
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Football Manager 2018
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Watch Dogs 2
New Zealand
All Platforms
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Need for Speed: Payback
- FIFA 18
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Sonic Forces
- Far Cry: Primal
- Far Cry 4
PlayStation 4
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Need for Speed: Payback
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry 4
- Destiny 2
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Need for Speed: Payback
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Destiny 2
- Forza Horizon 3
- Gears of War 4
Wii U
- Guitar Hero: Live
- New Super Mario Bros. U
- Art Academy Atelier
- Captain Today: Treasure Tracker
- Fast Racing Neo
- Shovel Knight
- Skylanders SuperChargers
- Wii Fit U
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
PlayStation Vita
- The Lego Movie Videogame
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Smart As...
- World of Final Fantasy
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Invizimals: The Alliance
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Lego The Hobbit
3DS
- Pokemon Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario Maker
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Super Smash Bros.
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Doom
- Sonic Forces
- Pokken Tournament DX
- FIFA 18
- Fire Emblem Warriors
PC
- The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Destiny 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff/Vampires/Backyard Stuff Bundle
- The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat/Cool Kitchen/Spooky Stuff Bundle
- The Sims 4 Spa Day/Perfect Patio Stuff Bundle
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- World of Warcraft: Legion
