Call Of Duty: WW2 Tops The Charts In Australia And New Zealand

Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: WWII continues to dominate the sales charts in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA today released its list of best-sellers on all platforms for the week ended November 12, and just like last week, Call of Duty: WWII was on top.

It was the best-seller on the All-Platforms charts, while also topping the platform-specific charts for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Separately, Activision announced last week that Call of Duty: WWII's sales over its first 10 days doubled that of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare over the same period of time.

There aren't really any surprises this week on the Australia and New Zealand charts, with The Sims 4's new expansion, Cats & Dogs, topping the charts on PC. Also of note is that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, more than four years after release, is still in the Top 10 in Australia.

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended November 12. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia

All Platforms

Call of Duty: WWII Assassin's Creed Origins Need for Speed: Payback Super Mario Odyssey Sonic Forces FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Forza Motorsport 7 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: WWII Need for Speed: Payback Assassin's Creed Origins Gran Turismo Sport FIFA 18 Sonic Forces NBA 2K18 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Xbox One

Call of Duty: WWII Assassin's Creed Origins Need for Speed Payback Forza Motorsport 7 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Grand Theft Auto V Middle-earth: Shadow of War FIFA 18 Sonic Forces NBA 2K18

Wii U

Just Dance 2018 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft Cars 3: Driven to Win Lego Dimensions Skylanders Imaginators Star Fox Zero Just Dance 2017 Mario Party 10 Just Dance 2017

PlayStation Vita

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows Borderlands 2 Ys VIII: Lcarimosa of Dana God Wars: Future Past One Piece: Burning Blood Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Grand Kingdom Lego Ninjago Nindroids Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lego The Lord of the Rings

3DS

Monster Hunter Generations Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minons Mario Kart 7 Pokemon: Moon Pokemon: Sun Super Mario Maker Etrian Odyssey: Beyond the Myth Donkey Kong Country Returns New Super Mario Bros. 2 Kirby: Battle Royale

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Odyssey Sonic Forces Doom Mario kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Splatoon 2 Pokken Tournament DX Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out. Together! Fire Emblem Warriors

PC

The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack Call of Duty: WWII Destiny 2 The Sims 4 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Football Manager 2018 World of Warcraft: Legion Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rainbow Six Siege Watch Dogs 2

New Zealand

All Platforms

Call of Duty: WW2 Need for Speed: Payback FIFA 18 Assassin's Creed Origins NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Forza Motorsport 7 Sonic Forces Far Cry: Primal Far Cry 4

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: WWII Need for Speed: Payback FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Assassin's Creed Origins Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Gran Turismo Sport Far Cry Primal Far Cry 4 Destiny 2

Xbox One

Call of Duty: WWII Forza Motorsport 7 Assassin's Creed Origins Need for Speed: Payback FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Destiny 2 Forza Horizon 3 Gears of War 4

Wii U

Guitar Hero: Live New Super Mario Bros. U Art Academy Atelier Captain Today: Treasure Tracker Fast Racing Neo Shovel Knight Skylanders SuperChargers Wii Fit U Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

PlayStation Vita

The Lego Movie Videogame Lego Marvel Super Heroes Smart As... World of Final Fantasy Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Injustice: Gods Among Us Invizimals: The Alliance Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Lego The Hobbit

3DS

Pokemon Moon Pokemon Sun Monster Hunter Stories Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Donkey Kong Country Returns Mario Kart 7 Super Mario Maker Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Odyssey Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Doom Sonic Forces Pokken Tournament DX FIFA 18 Fire Emblem Warriors

PC