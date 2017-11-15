Call Of Duty: WW2 Tops The Charts In Australia And New Zealand

Another No. 1 for Activision's World War II shooter.

Last updated by on

Comments
Call Of Duty: WWII Video Review
  1. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  3. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  4. Disney Shuts Down Marvel Heroes; EA Talks Star Wars Loot Box Drama - GS News Roundup
  5. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster - The Lobby
  6. EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2 Controversy - The Lobby
  7. American Horror Story: Cult Episode 11 "Great Again" Season Finale Breakdown!
  8. Ashes Cricket Gameplay - Australia Flogs England
  9. Destiny 2 - First Look At The Lighthouse
  10. Trove: Adventures - Launch Trailer
  11. Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris - Opening Cinematic Trailer
  12. Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Comrades Live
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call Of Duty: WWII Video Review

Related
Call of Duty: WWII
Follow
Grand Theft Auto V
Follow
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Follow

Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: WWII continues to dominate the sales charts in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA today released its list of best-sellers on all platforms for the week ended November 12, and just like last week, Call of Duty: WWII was on top.

It was the best-seller on the All-Platforms charts, while also topping the platform-specific charts for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Separately, Activision announced last week that Call of Duty: WWII's sales over its first 10 days doubled that of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare over the same period of time.

There aren't really any surprises this week on the Australia and New Zealand charts, with The Sims 4's new expansion, Cats & Dogs, topping the charts on PC. Also of note is that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, more than four years after release, is still in the Top 10 in Australia.

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended November 12. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia

All Platforms

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Assassin's Creed Origins
  3. Need for Speed: Payback
  4. Super Mario Odyssey
  5. Sonic Forces
  6. FIFA 18
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  9. Forza Motorsport 7
  10. Middle-earth: Shadow of War

PlayStation 4

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Need for Speed: Payback
  3. Assassin's Creed Origins
  4. Gran Turismo Sport
  5. FIFA 18
  6. Sonic Forces
  7. NBA 2K18
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  10. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Xbox One

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Assassin's Creed Origins
  3. Need for Speed Payback
  4. Forza Motorsport 7
  5. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  8. FIFA 18
  9. Sonic Forces
  10. NBA 2K18

Wii U

  1. Just Dance 2018
  2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Minecraft
  4. Cars 3: Driven to Win
  5. Lego Dimensions
  6. Skylanders Imaginators
  7. Star Fox Zero
  8. Just Dance 2017
  9. Mario Party 10
  10. Just Dance 2017

PlayStation Vita

  1. Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
  2. Borderlands 2
  3. Ys VIII: Lcarimosa of Dana
  4. God Wars: Future Past
  5. One Piece: Burning Blood
  6. Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
  7. Grand Kingdom
  8. Lego Ninjago Nindroids
  9. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  10. Lego The Lord of the Rings

3DS

  1. Monster Hunter Generations
  2. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minons
  3. Mario Kart 7
  4. Pokemon: Moon
  5. Pokemon: Sun
  6. Super Mario Maker
  7. Etrian Odyssey: Beyond the Myth
  8. Donkey Kong Country Returns
  9. New Super Mario Bros. 2
  10. Kirby: Battle Royale

Nintendo Switch

  1. Super Mario Odyssey
  2. Sonic Forces
  3. Doom
  4. Mario kart 8
  5. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  6. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  7. Splatoon 2
  8. Pokken Tournament DX
  9. Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out. Together!
  10. Fire Emblem Warriors

PC

  1. The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack
  2. Call of Duty: WWII
  3. Destiny 2
  4. The Sims 4
  5. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  6. Football Manager 2018
  7. World of Warcraft: Legion
  8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  9. Rainbow Six Siege
  10. Watch Dogs 2

New Zealand

All Platforms

  1. Call of Duty: WW2
  2. Need for Speed: Payback
  3. FIFA 18
  4. Assassin's Creed Origins
  5. NBA 2K18
  6. Destiny 2
  7. Forza Motorsport 7
  8. Sonic Forces
  9. Far Cry: Primal
  10. Far Cry 4

PlayStation 4

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Need for Speed: Payback
  3. FIFA 18
  4. NBA 2K18
  5. Assassin's Creed Origins
  6. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  7. Gran Turismo Sport
  8. Far Cry Primal
  9. Far Cry 4
  10. Destiny 2

Xbox One

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Forza Motorsport 7
  3. Assassin's Creed Origins
  4. Need for Speed: Payback
  5. FIFA 18
  6. NBA 2K18
  7. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  8. Destiny 2
  9. Forza Horizon 3
  10. Gears of War 4

Wii U

  1. Guitar Hero: Live
  2. New Super Mario Bros. U
  3. Art Academy Atelier
  4. Captain Today: Treasure Tracker
  5. Fast Racing Neo
  6. Shovel Knight
  7. Skylanders SuperChargers
  8. Wii Fit U
  9. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

PlayStation Vita

  1. The Lego Movie Videogame
  2. Lego Marvel Super Heroes
  3. Smart As...
  4. World of Final Fantasy
  5. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  6. Injustice: Gods Among Us
  7. Invizimals: The Alliance
  8. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  9. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  10. Lego The Hobbit

3DS

  1. Pokemon Moon
  2. Pokemon Sun
  3. Monster Hunter Stories
  4. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
  5. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
  6. Donkey Kong Country Returns
  7. Mario Kart 7
  8. Super Mario Maker
  9. Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
  10. Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo Switch

  1. Super Mario Odyssey
  2. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Mario Kart 8
  5. Doom
  6. Sonic Forces
  7. Pokken Tournament DX
  8. FIFA 18
  9. Fire Emblem Warriors

PC

  1. The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack
  2. The Sims 4
  3. Call of Duty: WWII
  4. Destiny 2
  5. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  6. The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff/Vampires/Backyard Stuff Bundle
  7. The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat/Cool Kitchen/Spooky Stuff Bundle
  8. The Sims 4 Spa Day/Perfect Patio Stuff Bundle
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. World of Warcraft: Legion
Filed under:
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
3DS
Wii U
Nintendo Switch
Call of Duty: WWII
Grand Theft Auto V
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
The Sims 4
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Sonic Forces
Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)