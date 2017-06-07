Call Of Duty: WW2 Replaces Create-A-Class With New Divisions System

Although we don't know a lot about Call of Duty: WWII's multiplayer yet, Activision today shared a few more details about what we can expect. Specifically, it officially revealed that the game won't have a create-a-class system in the form that appeared in most recent Call of Duty releases. Rather, the Divisions system will take its place.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sledgehammer Games head Glen Schofield explained that the Divisions system is a significant overhaul of player customization. Rather than just customizing your weapons loadout and player appearance, you select one of five different "iconic" WWII Divisions that each have different "combat training, division training, and weapons skills."

"Divisions fundamentally redefines how players invest in their multiplayer soldier career," Schofield explained.

Although specifics haven't been shared yet, it sounds like each Division will be better at certain actions than others--maybe with something like a specialized, sniper Division, although that's speculation at this point.

In addition, Schofield talked more about Call of Duty: WWII's War Mode. The new multiplayer mode is a narrative-driven, asymmetric battle between opposing players. "Allied and Axis soldiers clash in team-driven assault-and-defend gameplay in the fight for strategic objectives," he stated. "We partnered with Raven Software for development on War Mode."

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read more about its multiplayer here and its single-player here. Activision and Sledgehammer will show off more of the game next week at E3 2017; keep an eye on GameSpot for news and impressions.