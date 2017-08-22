Call Of Duty: WW2 Private Beta Codes Giveaway (PS4)

We're giving away 300x Call of Duty: WW2 Private Beta Codes to redeem on PS4. These are instant win and you will receive an email within 24 hours with the code. Entry is open worldwide. Codes are for the PS4 Private Beta only and do not give access to the full game when it launches officially.

Here are the official Call of Duty: WW2 Private Beta dates:

August 25-28, 2017 at 10AM PDT on PlayStation® 4

September 1-4, 2017 at 10AM PDT on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One®

Once you receive a code, it can be redeemed at the following link: www.callofduty.com/beta

