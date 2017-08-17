Call Of Duty: WW2 Loot Crate Announced

Loot Crate has announced it is making a Call of Duty: WWII special edition dropbox to celebrate the game's launch later this year. The "one-time only, limited edition mystery crate" features "exclusive … themed items across apparel, gear, and other collectables that Call of Duty fans won't find anywhere else."

The crate will launch in December, not long after the game itself comes out. It will cost $50 (plus shipping and handling), with international pricing yet to be announced. Loot Crate has also not said anything more about what's actually contained in the care package, so it may be best to wait until it reveals more before committing your cash.

Last month, a new series of Fallout Loot Crates was announced. They'll include "four to six exclusively licensed items across gear and other collectable things," and will also launch in December. Previous video game-themed Loot Crates include another Fallout 4 special edition and a limited release Mass Effect box.

In other Call of Duty: WWII news, we recently learned lots more about the game's upcoming private beta, which runs on PS4 from August 25-28, and on PS4 and Xbox One from September 1-4. We now know the beta will feature the Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar maps, and that Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint will all be playable. War, the new mode that we think helps to make WWII feel fresh, is also available in the beta.

You can see a preview of all of this in the new trailer above. In addition to sharing what will be in the beta, the company also noted what will not be in there--namely, Headquarters (the new social space), supply drops, and esports functionality.