Call Of Duty: WW2 Has A Stealth Mission Where You Put On A Nazi Disguise

The September issue of the Game Informer magazine is out now, and its cover story is about this November's hugely anticipated Call of Duty: WWII. The in-depth pieces touches on many aspects of the game, and reveals some of the missions players will take part in.

One of these, called "The Wolf's Den," will see players infiltrating a German base by wearing Nazi disguises. You need to interact with German soldiers and say and do the right things so as not to arouse suspicion. It sounds pretty cool and unique.

"This covert operation is a different play experience than the rest of the game and features unique tools and techniques to make it through an engaging, deadly game of cat and mouse," Game Informer reported.

The game's campaign overall takes players across Europe. The first mission is a recreation of the D-Day invasion in Normandy on Omaha Beach. According to Game Informer, it has a Saving Private Ryan vibe (that movie opened with an intense and dramatic beach scene), and it will include a "brutal, intimate" melee encounter with an enemy soldier.

Some of the other missions include Operation Cobra (the Allied campaign into France), Train (where you work alongside British forces to stop a German train), and Hurgten Forest (moving into the Rhine on your way to Berlin), among others.

Also in the interview, Sledgehammer Games boss Michael Condrey spoke about the inclusion of Nazi iconography in the game. He said the studio "wrestled with" this topic throughout the development of the game. Ultimately, it was decided to include swastikas in the campaign but not multiplayer or Zombies.

"It was important for us to balance the authenticity of the game and era, and the dark notes that come with the genocide that the Nazis brought to bear. We need to balance and respect that but also recognize this is a piece of entertainment and not dishonor the loss of life that happened there. So in the campaign where it's about this rich narrative and this authentic depiction and the darkness that happened there, we included the swastika, but in multiplayer, zombies, and social space it didn't feel appropriate; it didn't feel like it added honor to the cause."

Game Informer's September issue is available right now.

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A beta will be held ahead of launch, starting on August 25 for PS4.