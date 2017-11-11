Call of Duty: WW2 Guides, Tips, And Tricks

Call of Duty: WWII's focus on brotherhood and bonds are both refreshing and familiar as it shed its futuristic, sci-fi storytelling to return to its roots in war. From its moving story to the multitude of ways to play online, it maintains the jump-in-and-play attitude while breaking out of its recent tropes. While it's still a grab-and-go kind of title, there's a lot more depth here than meets the eye. Our in-depth guides are an easy way to get started and stay invested.

Be sure to check back here for changes to our guides as we do update them often. Some guides may contain mild spoilers.

Sledgehammer’s title is out now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Check out our thoughts and beyond in our Call of Duty: WWII review round up, and how the game was censored in Australia. Like most combat shooter games, Call of Duty has a deep history with WWII, which we explored in this video. You can also find out why Activision opted to make this game instead of Advance Warfare.

11 Tips We Wish We Knew Before Starting

[Call Of Duty: WW2 - 11 Tips We Wish We Knew Before Starting]

Call of Duty: WWII is both familiar and breaks the mold of what we've come to know as Call of Duty. Similar elements from previous installments are bent just slightly for a nice surprise. We’ve come to we've come to see plenty of things we wish we knew before diving deep. Click the link above to get a peek at what we've learned.

Call of Duty: WW2 Multiplayer Tips - Beginner's Guide

[Call of Duty: WW2 Multiplayer Tips - Beginner's Guide]

This year's Call of Duty multiplayer mode beckons. Trading in its sci-fi path to return to its roots, Call of Duty: WWII's latest multiplayer mode brings several new things to the table. Abilities and loadouts are now fully customizable and there's a brand new mode called war mode. Whether you're a recruit or a veteran, that plight might seem a little overwhelming, and we've got just the guide to make jumping in a breeze.

Call Of Duty: WW2 Multiplayer Tips - War Mode Guide

[Call Of Duty: WW2 Multiplayer Tips - War Mode Guide]

War Mode is one of the many new additions to the latest iteration of Call of Duty, but instead of the traditional death match battles we've come to love, this one goes for objectives. These team battles are lengthy, and while it does play on some of Call of Duty's typical multiplayer formulas, just knowing your map won't be enough to get you a victory here. We've compiled 10 not-so-obvious things to hop right into the heat of battle and get you and your teammates on the right side of history.

How To Survive Nazi Zombies

[Call Of Duty: WW2 Tips - How To Survive Nazi Zombies]

Zombies is nothing new to Call of Duty: WWII, but the mode is different in key ways to keep you on your toes. Similar to Zombies in previous titles, this version is co-op once again, but emphasizes teamwork, cooperation, planning, and skill needed to keep you and your teammates alive. This guide has a lot of tips and tricks to get you started and keep going, but it won't tell you every secret. If you're looking for something really special to up your game, check out how to get the Tesla gun.