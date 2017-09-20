Call Of Duty: WW2 Features These Two NFL Players

As in past years, November's Call of Duty: WWII will feature some familiar faces. NFL players Le'Veon Bell and Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers will appear in Activision's shooter as soldiers, the athletes revealed on social media recently.

Bell tweeted a picture of his character model and Villanueva's. He said, "It's truly a blessing and an honor to be a part of my favorite game."

me & big Al are in @CallofDuty: WWII! its truly a blessing and an honor to be apart of my favorite game. #CallOfDutyPartner pic.twitter.com/NMn1kdEiwv — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 19, 2017

As ESPN reminds us, Villanueva played his college ball at West Point. He served as an Army Ranger across three tours of duty in Afghanistan before he signed with the Steelers in 2014. Villanueva pushed forward under enemy fire and saved his wounded soldiers on the battleground, earning a Bronze Star Medal for Valor.

As mentioned, Bell and Villanueva are not the first NFL players or celebrities in a Call of Duty game. Call of Duty: Black Ops III featured NFL standout Marshawn Lynch. That game also featured Law & Order star Christopher Meloni as the bad guy. Before that, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was the main villain in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A multiplayer beta for the PC edition kicks off on September 29--you can see the PC specs here.