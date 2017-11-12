Call Of Duty: WW2 Fails To Earn Its Campaign's Setting

In 2003, former Medal of Honor developers released their first game as a new studio. Although it began development under the codename "MOH Killer," it would soon be known as Call of Duty.

Flash forward 14 years, and the Call of Duty franchise has become a video game juggernaut, selling over 250 million units in sales, from three separate studios, over the course of its lifetime. It's gone from World War II, to the Cold War, to the future, and back again.

With its most recent release, Call of Duty comes back to its World War II roots. In the video above, Mike Mahardy examines the ways Call of Duty: WWII's campaign fails to earn that return, and the numerous ways it could have done better.

