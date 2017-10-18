Call Of Duty: WW2 Edited In Australia Over Implied Sexual Assault Scene

Call of Duty: World War II has been modified in Australia over a scene that implies sexual assault. According to Australia's Classification Board, the original version of the game featured "a reference to sexual violence that is justified by context," though it was not shown and the game did not encourage it, Kotaku reported. The scene has been modified, though right now it's unclear if this change is for Australia only.

Spoilers about the scene follow below.

"In one section of the game, the player controls Rosseau, a female spy, as she infiltrates a German building. While inside, she witnesses a woman as she is dragged by a Nazi soldier into a closet, against her will, screaming, "You're all pigs!" Rosseau opens the closet door, as the soldier says, "Leave. This is none of your business." The player is then given the option to kill the soldier or leave. If the player chooses to leave, the player closes the door, as the soldier is heard unziping his fly and viewed advancing towards the woman. She screams, "Ah! Get away from me!" as Rosseau leaves. It is implied that the soldier is going to sexually assault the woman, but at no time is the assault depicted."

The Classification Board rated the game R18+ with this scene included. Activision re-submitted the game with a modified scene, and the Board kept the R18+ rating. The changes included the female prisoner wearing pants and a top instead of a skirt and a top. Additionally, the audio that implied the soldier was unzipping his pants is removed.

It's not clear right now if this modification is only for the Australian version of Call of Duty: WWII or if it will apply to versions of the game sold elsewhere in the world. We've contacted Activision in an attempt to get more details and will update this post with anything we may hear back.

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In other news, developer Sledgehammer Games recently announced a new mode called Gridiron, where you'll carry and throw a leather football to suit WWII's 1940s setting.

For more on the upcoming shooter, check out our in-depth feature exploring the real-life inspirations behind Call of Duty: WWII. We don't yet know what will follow it, but one analyst has already predicted Black Ops 4 will come out in 2018.