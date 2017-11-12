Call Of Duty: WW2 Drops Dedicated Servers Temporarily To Improve Online Experience

Call of Duty: World War II launched earlier this month, but its release was not totally smooth, with players reporting online and multiplayer issues. In a blog post today, developer Sledgehammer thanked fans for their support amid what has been a "whirlwind" launch. Despite the issues, the game has welcomed "millions" of players already, Sledgehammer said.

"Our highest priority is to deliver the best online experience possible. We're not there yet, and we won't rest until we are," the studio said. "Our entire team is working around the clock, and we would like to share our current status update."

The update released last week had an adverse effect on server performance, Sledgehammer said. In response to this, Sledgehammer dropped the dedicated servers and switched to a P2P setup. This has helped improve things, but a P2P setup means players may experience host migration and other annoying little things. Dedicated servers are preferred, and fans may be happy to know that Sledgehammer aims to bring them back in due course; doing so is the studio's "highest priority."

In fact, Sledgehammer is already testing dedicated servers in "limited markets" such as some places in the United States. "This level of data and diagnostics is helping us work toward a permanent solution as quickly as possible," Sledgehammer said. "We've begun to test dedicated servers today in the US. We''l watch this test closely, and once we analyze the results we'll look to expand."

Sledgehammer also discussed another issue that players have been running into: getting disconnected from the server. The studio has found the root cause of the problem, and a patch is coming out tonight on PS4 and Xbox One to fix the issue. This is a big deal because getting disconnected can mean the loss of stats and other problemes.

Additionally, Sledgehammer confirmed that Call of Duty: WWII's Headquarters mode--a social space like Destiny's Tower--is still not functioning as intended. It is supposed to be a social area where lots of players come together, but last week, Sledgehammer made it a solo experience to help improve the online experience. Unfortunately, it's still a solo experience (though you can manually invite friends), and that's not changing for some time.

"HQ is best enjoyed with a thriving, fully populated social community interacting together," Sledgehammer said. "So hang in there while we address the most pressing concerns first."

Finally, Sledgehammer said PC fans should know that the studio is listening to their feedback. The next title update for PC is finished, but Sledgehammer is not going to release it until it can fix the other issues mentioned above, a portion of which also impact the PC audience.

"This is only the beginning, so thank you for playing," Sledgehammer said. "We won't rest until we resolve everything we can for the community."

