Call Of Duty: WW2 Dev Responds To Zombies Leak, Says Video Is Unfinished

The reveal trailer for Call of Duty: WWII's Zombies mode is expected to be shown during the big San Diego Comic-Con panel this week. But the reveal hasn't gone entirely to plan for Activision, as the trailer, or at least a version of it, has leaked.

You know how to use the internet and you can find the video if you want. But the developers at Sledgehammer Games are hoping you'll wait to see the final version (via DualShockers). The official Sledgehammer account and co-founder Michael Condrey responded to the leak, saying they are disappointed that fans might see an unfinished version of the trailer instead of the real deal. Condrey went further and said the industry needs a "full force rejection of leaks at scale." The executive added that it's "hard for everyone on the team not to have the final version be the 1st one seen"

Leaks aren't ideal, but know that we appreciate the support. We're almost done with the Nazi Zombies Trailer. Hang tight, it'll be worth it! — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) July 15, 2017

We’re working hard to finish the official Nazi Zombies trailer. Please respect the craft & avoid spoilers today, final trailer coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gE93Ucdeh7 — Michael Condrey (@MichaelCondrey) July 15, 2017

The full Zombies reveal trailer is expected to be shown during the Call of Duty: WWII panel on July 20. Activision has already been teasing the event by confirming David Tennant and Elodie Yung's involvement and with the creepy tweets below.

During the Comic-Con panel, Activision will reveal the "twisted new vision" for Call of Duty Zombies. What we do know about Call of Duty: WWII's Zombies mode is that it is an "entirely new story and a pretty horrifying experience," and it will tell "the story of the Third Reich's desperate attempt to create an army in the final stages of the war."

