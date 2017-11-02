Call Of Duty: WW2 Campaign Length Estimate

Call of Duty: WWII is almost here, and it marks a return for the series in a number of ways. Most notably, the game takes players back to familiar territory, with WWII serving as the backdrop of its multiplayer and campaign modes. Activision revealed a slew of details about the story mode leading up to the game's release, and now we another important bit of information about it: its length.

GameSpot's Miguel Concepcion played through Call of Duty: WWII's single-player campaign for our review, which will go up on the site soon. On the game's Normal setting, it took him about six hours, 23 minutes to clear the campaign, not including the time it took to watch the credits sequence. That's generally about the length of a typical Call of Duty campaign, so veterans of the series won't be too surprised by this news. You can check out the opening portion of the story mode above.

Call of Duty: WWII's story revolves around Private Ronald "Red" Daniels, a young recruit in the U.S. First Infantry Division who gets his first taste of combat on D-Day during the Allied invasion of Normandy. He's joined throughout the campaign by his three squadmates: Turner, Red's commanding officer; Zussman, Red's best friend; and Pierson, a stern, by-the-books soldier. Activision shared a series of trailers that introduces each of the squad members.

Call of Duty: WWII launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC tomorrow, November 3. The game's first DLC map pack, called The Resistance, was revealed earlier this week during Sony's Paris Games Week press conference. Like other Call of Duty DLC, it will have a timed exclusivity period on PS4. The Resistance releases for Sony's console on January 30 and will arrive on Xbox One and PC 30 days later.