Call Of Duty: WW2 Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All The Sales For PS4 And Xbox One

It's almost Black Friday, that wonderful time of the year when seemingly everything is on sale. This of course includes video games. And if you're looking for the newest Call of Duty game, numerous retailers will offer Call of Duty: WWII for a discount next week.

Based on what we've seen so far in terms of Black Friday ads, it appears Best Buy will have Call of Duty: WWII for the cheapest, offering it for $40. Walmart ($43), Target and Toys R Us ($45), and GameStop ($50) are also discounting the game on Black Friday. Those deals may not sound so great, but for a game that only just came out a few weeks ago, and one that is selling quite well at full price, any discount is notable.

Another notable deal comes from Walmart, which is offering a combo pack that includes Call of Duty: WWII and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for $59. And if you're looking for older Call of Duty games, Advanced Warfare, Black Ops III, Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles, and Infinite Warfare are also discounted at a handful of stores.

Call of Duty: WWII is getting strong reviews, with GameSpot scoring it a 9/10. It returns to the franchise's origins in World War II, beginning with a D-Day mission. Some of the actors featured in the game include Josh Duhamel from Transformers and Kingdom's Jonathan Tucker. And in multiplayer, that means no more super-powers or exosuits, but instead boots-on-the-ground only. The game also includes a Nazi Zombies mode that we quite enjoyed, along with a brand-new, larger-scale multiplayer experience called War.

You can check out a complete list of Call of Duty deals for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One below. We'll continue to update this as more Black Friday ads are revealed. Amazon, for instance, has still yet to announce anything, so there's plenty more to come. You can also check out all of our other Black Friday coverage through the links at the bottom of this post.

Call of Duty Black Friday 2017 Deals (as of Nov. 17):

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

$12 (Walmart)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

$19 (Walmart) $40 (Toys R Us - unconfirmed)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition

$29 (Walmart) $35 (Best Buy)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

$19 (Walmart) $25 (Best Buy/Target)

Call of Duty: WWII

$40 (Best Buy - Doorbuster) $43 (Walmart) $45 (Target/Toys R Us) $50 (GameStop)

Call of Duty Combo Pack (WWII / Infinite Warfare)

$59 (Walmart)

