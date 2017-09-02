Call Of Duty: WW2 Beta Raises Level Cap, Adds New Mode

Call of Duty: WWII's ongoing multiplayer beta has been updated again. Activision announced today that a new mode has been added, while the level cap has been raised to 35, up from 30. With the level cap increase, players can now unlock new weapons and equipment, along with the Flamethrower Scorestreak.

The new mode is Kill Confirmed, which requires players to pick up their fallen enemy's dogtags to complete the kill.

There are other changes now available in the Call of Duty: WWII beta, based on feedback from the first weekend's beta phase. For example, Team Deathmatch games now end at 100 points instead of 75, while Domination's match limit is also now 100.

"We also reduced Molotovs to one per score streak, and raised the difficulty of the paratroopers," Activision explained. "We're monitoring game data and community feedback on these, to help inform our decision for the final game. In addition, we've adjusted the ADS out of sprint and those changes will roll into the MP Beta on Saturday."

Activision said it is also aware of "several other issues," one of which--Hitmarker paramaters--will be adjusted for launch in November. Additionally, Activision said it is considering making adjustments to "flinch" as well. Not only that, but the following controller layouts will be available at launch:

Bumper Jumper

Bumper Jumper Tactical

Stick and Move

Charlie

One-Hand Gunslinger

Scout

N0M4D L3F7Y

Brawler

Beast

The Call of Duty: WWII beta is going on right now across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It wraps up on September 4.