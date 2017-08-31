Call Of Duty: WW2 Beta Is Now Playable On PS4/Xbox One

Call of Duty: WWII's second beta weekend was scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 1, but it's gone live a day early. You can already jump in and check out the beta, which includes several additions from last weekend.

Players noticed earlier today that the beta had become accessible well before its planned September 1 start date; GameSpot has since confirmed that it's playable now. So, if you've pre-ordered the game on either PS4 or Xbox One and received a code for the beta, you can start playing as soon as it's downloaded. If you haven't received a code, you can check on its status here.

This is the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: WWII; the first was exclusive to players who pre-ordered on PS4. This current beta test features some content that wasn't in the first weekend. Most notably, the Aachen multiplayer map is now playable. In addition, you can try out the M1A1 Carbine, new Scorestreaks, and a new sniper rifle. Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and the new stage-based War Mode are all available, as well.

The beta ends on Monday, September 4. Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.