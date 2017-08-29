Call Of Duty: WW2 Beta Feedback Detailed, Here's What's Changing

The Call of Duty: WWII beta's first weekend has come to an end. Now, developer Sledgehammer Games has spoken up to thank fans for participating in what the studio called an "extremely helpful" beta testing process. As part of this, Sledgehammer posted a rundown of some of the key action items it's looking to address before the beta's second weekend, which begins on September 1.

Some players reported seeing an error message that said servers were down when they weren't. There is also a bug where you select "Unlock and Equip" for an item but it only unlocks and does not equip. Additionally, Sledgehammer said it's looking to do some "fine tuning" on the game's audio and hit marker audio, adding that the NPC call outs for enemy positions "need[s] some addressing."

Additionally, Sledgehammer released a list of features and adjustments it hopes to make to Call of Duty: WWII in time for the game's launch in November or later.

Among the changes is increasing the end-match score for Team Deathmatch from 75 to 100, while Domination kills will increase to 100, from 50. Sledgehammer is also planning improvements to the hit feedback system, covering "better audio and more obvious headshot indicator." Plans are also in place to add a color blind option and introduce a bumper jumper controller configuration.

Note that these proposed changes are not final, so things could change. Sledgehammer also teased that there could be "more updates and perhaps a few surprises" coming.

The second weekend of the Call of Duty: WWII beta begins on September 1, and this time it'll be available on PlayStation 4 as well as Xbox One.

Below you can see the key feedback from Sledgehammer, as posted on the developer's website.

Key Items Being Worked On For Beta Weekend 2:

It has come to our attention that some users are seeing an incorrect error message saying servers are down when they are not.

We have identified a rare bug where users are seeing a false message about players being kicked from their parties. We have identified and fixed the issue.

We are aware of a bug that prompts you to “Unlock and Equip” an item, but it only unlocks the item and does not equip. We are working on fixing this. (It’s annoying to us too.)

Some of the battle chatter and hit marker audio still requires some fine tuning. Specifically, the NPC call outs of enemy positions need some addressing.

There is a bug that is causing some party members to lose connection with the lobby host.

Features And Adjustments To Be Made For For Launch Or Later: