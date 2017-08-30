Call Of Duty: WW2 Beta Adds New Maps And Modes In Second Weekend

There's another Call of Duty: WWII beta test coming this weekend, and today we got a look at what's in store. This weekend, players can try out new maps and modes that weren't in the beta test that just wrapped up a couple of days ago.

On a PlayStation livestream, Sledgehammer's COO Michael Condrey and multiplayer system designer Greg Reisdorf revealed that the beta will include new content, including the cool-looking map Aachen. This map is medium-sized, set in a war-torn, Nazi-occupied town. You can see it in action in the video below.

In addition, Reisdorf and Condrey announced that this weekend's beta will have a higher level cap and new weapons. They specifically revealed the M1A1 Carbine, a three-shot, low-recoil weapon. There'll also be new scorestreaks and uniforms, as well as a new game mode.

Finally, Sledgehammer is implementing some gameplay tweaks based on feedback from the first beta weekend. Team Deathmatch will now have a kill cap of 100, while kills in Domination will grant players 100 points. The studio has also fixed some loading and hit marker issues. You can read about more of the changes in the works here.

This weekend's beta begins on Friday, September 1. Although last weekend's beta was exclusive to PS4, this one is available on both PS4 and Xbox One. You can get access by pre-ordering the game.