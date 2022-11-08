Call Of Duty Will Have A "Full Premium Release" In 2023, But It Might Not Be A Full Game

In its third-quarter financial results that were released this week, Activision confirmed that "the next full premium release" in the Call of Duty franchise will be released in 2023. Previous reports indicated that there wouldn't be a full-fledged Call of Duty out next year--the first time in two decades for the franchise--and that Activision would instead build on Modern Warfare II to deliver more DLC.

"Activision is looking forward to building on its current momentum in 2023, with plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms," Activision's investor report reads. The wording seemingly indicates a new Call of Duty experience for 2023, but Bloomberg's Jason Schrier has claimed that this will take the shape of a significant expansion for Modern Warfare II instead.

Let me make this super clear:

- The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

- Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II "premium" (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

- It's supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that's why they call it a "full" release. But it's more MWII https://t.co/jXKAiMFcTf — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

Its also been claimed that Activision is planning to release a standalone spin-off of its popular Zombies mode, while other rumors have pointed to a collection of multiplayer maps from previous Call of Duty games being added to Modern Warfare II as a greatest hits compilation that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the series.

Whatever form this new content does take, it'll come hot on the heels of one of the most successful Call of Duty games of all time. Modern Warfare II has surpassed $1 billion in global sell-through revenue over its first 10 days of sales, having earned $800 million of that total in just its first three days alone and is the biggest PlayStation store launch of all time for the COD series.

To see how this year's entry earned a cool $1 billion and counting, you can read GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign and Modern Warfare II multiplayer reviews.