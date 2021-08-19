Call Of Duty: Warzone's Train Has Crashed Ahead Of Vanguard Event

Ahead of the announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard inside Call of Duty: Warzone on Thursday, the battle royale game's train has seemingly crashed. Players have noticed that the train has been derailed. It's on fire and no longer moving. This is a big deal because, despite the best efforts of players, no one has ever been able to stop the train.

The fact that the train has not only stopped but has been destroyed in a fire is leading some in the Warzone community to believe this is part of a bigger plan or tease.

This is happening just before Activision reveals Vanguard through Warzone today, August 19, at 10:30 AM PT. An event called Battle of Verdansk is taking place at that time, and players can earn special gear and items for taking part.

We should hopefully know more soon, as Activision is expected to officially announce Vanguard today, August 19. The reveal is happening as parent company Activision Blizzard is being sued by the state of California for sexual harassment and discrimination against women.