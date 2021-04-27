PS5 Update Fortnite Neymar Jr. Fortnite Update 16.30 Games With Gold May Animal Crossing Update Monster Hunter Event

Call Of Duty: Warzone's Out-Of-Bounds Glitch Will Be Fixed, Raven Says

Players can currently get under the map and kill enemies who never see them coming, but this should be fixed soon.

By on

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software is aware of the newly discovered glitches with the Verdansk '84 map that allow players to get to places outside the normal boundaries, including under the map. This is a problem, and Raven is working on a fix.

"We've been looking into exploitable spots on the map that allow players to reach areas that are normally inaccessible. A fix is coming soon!" the developer said on Twitter.

It was recently discovered that it appears to be relatively simple to get under the map on Verdansk '84 at multiple locations. Players who successfully get under the floor can then pick off unsuspecting enemies who never see them coming. There are plenty of videos on social media you can find documenting this issue, and now Raven is taking action.

The new Verdansk '84 map only just released recently as part of the big Season 3 update. This also included numerous weapon balance changes and more to mix up the meta.

Warzone recently celebrated a milestone, reaching 100 million players. Additionally, the premium Call of Duty series has now crossed 400 million copies sold. The next entry in the mainline series is rumored to be Call of Duty: WWII - Vanguard. Activision historically announces new Call of Duty games in April or May, but the announcement of 2021's game might get shifted until later in the year.

