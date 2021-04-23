Call Of Duty: Warzone's Original Verdansk Map Will Never Be Playable Again

The original version of Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map will never be playable again, developer Raven Software told CharlieIntel in an interview.

The map was nuked on Thursday as part of a special event. The map was replaced with Verdansk '84, a new spin on the map featuring new locations and an '80s vibe. Some still believed that OG Verdansk might come back sometime down the road, but it appears that will not be the case. Developer Raven Software told CharlieIntel that it is gone forever.

"The setup of Verdansk we've grown to love over the last year will never be playable in any form again," CharlieIntel reported.

This is not a huge surprise, as the developers of Warzone are understandably looking to keep the battlefield fresh and interesting. There is a lot to see and do on the new Verdansk '84 map, and it only just went live on April 22.

It's not totally uncharted territory for a battle royale game to bring back an old map, however. Apex Legends brought back the OG King's Canyon map for a limited-time event.

For more on Verdansk '84, check out GameSpot's video preview above that covers everything you need to know. You can also check out the Season 3 patch notes.