Call Of Duty: Warzone's New Map For Season 4 Gets A Name

Call of Duty: Warzone is adding a new map in Season 4, and now Activision has announced what it's called. The new map carries the name "Fortune's Keep."

Activision revealed this following a Wheel of Fortune-style teaser that asked fans to guess what it might be. Fortune's Keep is just the latest Warzone map, following Caldera, Verdansk, and Rebirth Island. Activision also released an '80s spin on Verdansk called Verdansk 84.

Caldera is Warzone's newest map, having arrived in December. According to Dexerto, the new Fortune's Keep map will arrive in Warzone's upcoming Season 4 update. Season 3 ends on June 22, so fans should expect Season 4 to begin sometime around then.

The Tac Map for Fortune's Keep will be revealed tomorrow, June 13, Activision announced. Check back with GameSpot for more.

Discover new riches in #FortunesKeep 💰

Help the community reveal the Tac Map tomorrow #Warzone https://t.co/Bt3ahGtSBX pic.twitter.com/Wj1Slndff9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 12, 2022

Warzone Season 3 was a big one, and one of its standout additions was the Operation Monarch event that brought Godzilla and King Kong to the battlefield.

In a previous interview with CharlieIntel, Raven Software senior creative director Ted Timmins teased there will be some "really cool Easter eggs coming in for Season 4," which will lead to Caldera "seeing one of the biggest shifts" the map has offered since launch. Timmins is being very vague here, so there's no way to know exactly what the theme will be for Season 4.

Players might also see some map changes or new modes for Warzone's smaller Rebirth Island map. Season 3's narrative has talked about the map's Communication Towers, and how the towers have been scanning for hostile threats. Activision's Season 3 Reloaded blog teased an oncoming threat, and that the prison island had "compromised defenses."

Activision will continue to support Call of Duty: Warzone after Warzone 2.0 releases later this year. The games will have separate progression and inventory tracks. Another new Call of Duty game coming this year is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from Infinity Ward.