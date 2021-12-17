Call Of Duty: Warzone's December 16 Patch Notes: Bombing Run Gets New Changes

Call Of Duty: Warzone's December 16 update is officially live and addresses a list of common bugs, as well as makes some changes to Bombing Run.

Following the release of Warzone Pacific's Caldera map, players have been reporting issues with the sound where aerial battles could conceal enemy footsteps on the ground. So with the latest patch, Raven Software has adjusted ambient sound effects to make it easier for players.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!

No more 🛩️💣 and some Bug Fixes!

The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 16th): https://t.co/c5RLdmMEW6 pic.twitter.com/aHlg3vFmlp — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 17, 2021

In addition to this general change, Bombin Runs over Caldera have also stopped, something that would occur in random locations across the map and stun players. Players can also expect changes to scaled rewards for the Contract. The December 16 update only contains a small collection of bug fixes, but the most notable ones include a resolution to the collision issues with elements across Caldera which allowed players to exploit them during matches.

The developer has fixed and issue casuing a reduction in frame rate when a player with a Title and Calling Card Frame had them equipped at the same time.

Call Of Duty: Warzone December 16 patch notes:

General

Ambient sound effects have been adjusted

Gameplay

The Bombing Runs over the Caldera have come to a halt. No more reported sightings

Reduced the initial and scaling rewards for the [TOP SECRET] Contract

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them

Fixed an issue with the Kar98k (VG) where the Shrouded Gun Perk would allow it to fire as if it were semi-automatic

Fixed an issue causing a reduction in frame rate when respawning with a Player Title and Calling Card Frame equipped

Fixed an audio issue during infil in Vanguard Royale modes

Fixed additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images to appear in the Bundle Locker

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Social menu

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Calling Cards

Fixed an issue causing Store Bundle to appear with the incorrect Rarity label