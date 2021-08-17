Call Of Duty: Warzone's "Battle For Verdansk" Vanguard Reveal Event Detailed

New details have emerged regarding the upcoming "Battle of Verdansk" event in Call of Duty: Warzone that will apparently serve as the introduction to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The Call of Duty Twitter account shared an image that reveals more of what to expect from the event, which takes place on Thursday, August 19 inside Warzone. "We need every squad to be ready for a joint operation at 10:30 AM PT on 8/19," the tweet says.

The accompanying image reveals that a new weapon is coming to Verdansk, and that it might be some kind of armored vehicle. "Squad up and work together to take it down," the tweet says. You can see the teaser below.

The Battle of Verdansk event will serve as the proper introduction to Call of Duty: Vanguard, apparently, as that game is set to be announced on August 19. Ahead of the reveal, Warzone is already teasing Vanguard through an end-of-match sequence, while some believe the game's mysterious Red Doors might be pointing to some kind of reveal for Vanguard.

All should become clear soon, but another big part of this story is that the Verdansk map that players have come to know since Warzone launched in March 2020 may soon be gone. Rumors suggest it will be completely replaced by a new map set in World War II, the reported setting of Vanguard.

According to insider Tom Henderson, the new map will launch alongside Vanguard in November, and it will continue to feature weapons from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Cosmetics from those games may transfer, too. Additionally, a new anti-cheat system is coming to Warzone with the launch of the new map, apparently.

The big Call of Duty announcement this week comes at the same time that state of California is suing Activision Blizzard over claims of misconduct including sexual harassment and discrimination of women. In the wake of this, several high-ranking Blizzard developers have left the company.