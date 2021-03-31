Call Of Duty: Warzone's 1980s Map Leaked Ahead Of Verdansk Nuke Event

A new 1980s Cold War-themed map for Call of Duty: Warzone has leaked ahead of an upcoming nuke event, which will transition Verdansk to Black Ops Cold War.

According to a VGC report, a supposed work-in-progress live-action advertisement, which features celebrities like rapper Young Thug, revealed the map. It showcases some points of interest being replaced by Black Ops Cold War-themed locations. This includes an under construction Stadium and an aqueduct replacing the Dam.

The video, below, also highlights a mineshaft area and a spot that is reminiscent of the Duga-2 Radar Array from Black Ops Cold War's Ashes to Ashes story mission.

This drastic map change is set to take place on April 22, according to VGC. Whether that date is accurate, the battle royale game is expected to transform at the end of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's Season 2, which ends this April.

The Verdansk nuke event has been rumored for a while now, with Warzone players finding nuclear warheads littered all over Verdansk. A recent zombie outbreak, which has been steadily spreading, may lead to the explosion.