Call Of Duty: Warzone Will Not Add FOV Slider On Console

Activision has big plans to support Call of Duty: Warzone in the future, but unfortunately for fans, a field-of-view (FOV) slider is not going to be possible on console.

In a blog post, Activision said a FOV slider is a highly requested new feature from the community, but it won't be possible in Warzone on console due to how it could impact performance. The performance impacts would be most pronounced on PS4/Xbox One, but because Activision wants a good experience on all machines, it's opting to not add FOV sliders at all.

"Adding FOV on console in Warzone creates major performance impacts for old-gen console players. Our goal is for Warzone to be a performant experience on all platforms, so we do not plan to implement an FOV slider on console at this time," Activision said.

Also in the post, Activision acknowledged that it hasn't done the best job overall in "directly speaking" to every concern raised by the community--it promised to do better.

"We are reaffirming our commitment to listening to these concerns and ensuring vigorous and beneficial internal discussions that the developers have about them before solutions--whenever possible--are implemented," Activision said.

The upcoming launch of Warzone Season Two will be a "major step" in improving the game experience, Activision said. The update arrives on Monday, February 14.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision has officially announced Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, both of which are expected to launch this year.