Call Of Duty: Warzone Will Honor Battle Pass Unlocks And Purchases When New Map Launches

There will also be unified progression for Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a brand-new map later this year, featuring a new environment and a new anti-cheat system from developer Raven Software. You might be wondering what might happen to any of your previous battle pass unlocks or store purchases when the change happens.

The good news is that this content--including progression-based unlocks and items purchased with real money--will move forward with you, Activision has announced. There will be universal progression between Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and Warzone. So ranking up in one game, whether that be standard rank progression or battle pass XP, also applies to the others.

Additionally, your Warzone loadout can be made up of weapons and content from across Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. For Vanguard specifically, the content will come to Warzone when the new map launches later this year. We don't know exactly when that'll be just yet, however.

Activision also promised that fans can look forward to a "massive calendar" full of new maps, modes, playlists, and seasonal events across Warzone and Vanguard in the future. "Expect the most connected Call of Duty experience ever seen," Activision said.

More details on Vanguard, Warzone, and the new anti-cheat system will be announced in the lead-up to the Vanguard's launch on November 5.

For more on Vanguard, check out GameSpot's new preview, "Call Of Duty: Vanguard Is Looking To Turn The Tide Of World War II." You can preorder Vanguard right now.

