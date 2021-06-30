Fortnite Doomsday Prepper Guide GTA 6 Release Fortnite Foraged Items Black Widow on Disney Plus Fortnite Farm Clues Game of Thrones Spin-Offs

Call Of Duty: Warzone Weapon Balance Update Changes Guns And Attachments

The latest patch notes for Warzone is out now with some changes to weapons and more.

By on

Comments

A new update is available now for Call of Duty: Warzone that makes changes to a series of weapons and attachments in the popular battle royale game. You can see the full patch notes at the bottom of this story.

The C58 and FARA 83 assault rifles in Warzone have had their recoil increased slightly, while the Nail Gun submachine gun's maximum damage range has been decreased by 39%.

Explaining these changes, Raven Software said the Nail Gun was designed to be lethal in close quarters like a shotgun. However, the max damage range was much greater than shotguns, allowing players to take down enemies at the same speed, or faster, than shotguns at nearly twice their effective range. As such, Raven is nerfing it. The developer didn't explain why the assault rifles are changing, however.

As for attachments, several barrels are seeing their recoil control decreased by various percentage points. Raven said one of its goals is to reward players for learning things like reload times, the amount of bullets it takes to down an enemy, and the recoil patterns.

"Your proficiency with a Weapon should be a journey that is worked toward with an equivalent payoff. When we make weapons too effective and too easy to control, there is no journey of mastery and we can become disinterested with these weapons much quicker, which we feel can be a disservice," the developer said.

"Even after these changes, we understand that there may still be incredibly effective and easy to control weapons when enough recoil control is applied through attachments. We will continue to target these Weapons as they arise to ensure that they strike a satisfactory balance between upside and downside."

You can see the full patch notes below, as shared by Raven on its website.

Call of Duty: Warzone June 30 Patch Notes

Assault Rifles

  • C58 (BOCW)
    • Recoil increased slightly
  • FARA 83 (BOCW)
    • Recoil increased slightly

Submachine Guns

  • Nail Gun (BOCW)
    • Maximum Damage range decreased by 39%

Barrels

  • Ranger (Assault Rifles except AK-47 (BOCW) & XM4 (BOCW))
    • Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%
  • Takedown (Assault Rifles except AK-47 (BOCW) & XM4 (BOCW))
    • Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%
  • Reinforced Heavy / Match Grade / VDV Reinforced (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns)
    • Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 7.5% to 5%
    • Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 7.5% to 5%
  • Task Force / Spetsnaz RPK / CMV Mil-Spec (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns)
    • Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%
    • Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%
