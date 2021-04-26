Call Of Duty: Warzone Verdansk '84 Glitch Lets You Go Under The Map, And It's A Problem

A newly discovered glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone allows players to access an area under the map where they can take out players who can't see them. People on Reddit have discovered that it's not very difficult to get under the map at the airport, in particular.

The potential for negatively impacting the game with this glitch is immediately obvious, and players who have been killed by those who use the glitch are understandably voicing their frustrations. You can see an example of the glitch in the video below, as spotted by PC Gamer. It's also been reported that it's possible to get under the new map, Verdansk '84, at locations like the train station, downtown, and TV station.

Here is an example of what it looks like to be on the receiving end of the glitch. As you can see in the video, the unsuspecting player is taken out at the Stadium by someone who has gotten under the map. The player who was killed never saw it coming. The person who uploaded the video titled it "What's the point of even playing right now?"

Cheating continues to be an issue with Warzone, but this problem appears to be more of an issue related to the map itself and out-of-bounds areas that are accessible when they should not be. It's not clear yet if any of the developers of Warzone have responded to this issue.

The new Verdansk '84 map is just a few days old at this point, so it was likely inevitable that there would be some teething issues like this. Here's to hoping the developers close out these glitches before they become too commonplace.