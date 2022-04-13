Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Returns Vehicles To Rebirth Island

A small update arrives to bring vehicles back for use on Rebirth Island.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Warzone received a small update on April 13, which mainly adds vehicles back to the Rebirth Island map. However, there are a few small bug fixes included in the patch notes as well.

Raven Software temporarily removed vehicles from Warzone's Rebirth Island map on April 11, which happened shortly before the Golden Vault Easter egg went live for the Rebirth Reinforced event. The patch notes for the new update now reveal that vehicles have returned to the prison island.

Additionally, an adjustment was made to Modern Warfare's PP19 Bizon submachine gun. The patch notes address a bug that previously caused a player's right-side extremities to only take 20 or 27 damage instead of the intended 34 damage. A fix was also made for an issue that would sometimes cause staged loot to de-spawn on Rebirth Island.

Warzone's ongoing Rebirth Reinforced event is wrapping up on April 14, so this is everyone's last chance to finish up any individual event challenges. The start date for Call of Duty Season 3 is still unannounced, but the new content should be just around the corner. Here is everything we know about what to expect for Season 3 of Warzone and Vanguard.

The full patch notes for Warzone's April 13 update can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

GENERAL

  • Vehicles have returned to Rebirth Island.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with the Submachine Gun Echo (MW) causing right-side extremities to take 20 or 27 damage instead of 34.
  • Fixed an issue preventing Players from inviting friends to a party from the Social menu.
  • Fixed an issue causing staged loot on Rebirth Island to despawn.

