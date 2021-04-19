Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Removes RC-XD's From Buy Stations

It's a big week for Call of Duty: Warzone, with the much-anticipated Season 3 expected to kick off soon. Ahead of that, a new update for the battle royale game has landed, making a series of changes for the game in what could be the last week of the current map.

One of the biggest changes in the new update is that the RC-XD has been removed from Buy Stations; it can now only be found through Containment Monitors. The update also makes a change to the missiles falling from the sky--they will no longer land inside playable surfaces, and their sound effect volume has been reduced.

The April 19 update also fixes a bug that could cause players to become unable to equip armor plates after activating some killstreaks and field upgrades.

There are also some balance changes in the update for attachments. The Sorokin 140mm Auto has its hip spread increased, while the Akimbo's movement speed has been reduced. 80 round drums have their movement and ADS speeds reduced, too.

You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Raven Software.

Warzone Season 3 is expected to begin later this week and it could be the biggest change to the game to date. The popular rumor is that the zombie infestation will get so bad that a nuke will go off, blowing up the map. The game will then re-launch with an '80s theme based on Black Ops Cold War, according to the ongoing rumors and reports. If this is all true, we'll be learning about it very soon, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

CoD: Warzone April 19 Patch Notes

GENERAL

The RC-XD has been removed from Buy Stations and is now only available via Containment Monitors.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to equip Armor Plates after activating certain Killstreaks or Field Upgrades.

The Containment Protocol missiles will no longer land in the Play Area.

The Containment Protocol missiles have had their sound effects volume reduced.

Fixed a bug causing Loadout Drops to block movement and projectiles after the crate collapses.

King Slayer Trios - The Gas Circle will no longer move completely outside of the Play Area.

BLUEPRINTS

The Swatt Master Blueprint now correctly displays the Electric Dismemberment icon.

ATTACHMENTS