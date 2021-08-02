Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Fixes Frustrating Payload Issues And More

A new update arrived today for Call of Duty: Warzone, and Raven Software detailed several fixes in the patch notes, which include several bug fixes for Warzone's new Payload limited-time mode.

Many of today's tweaks are for situations that might have been rare occurrences for Warzone players, such as collision issues with various elements on the map, but it's good to see a fix nonetheless. This update also removed the Juggernaut Suit field upgrade from Red Door rooms in Warzone's Plunder.

For Payload, the update addresses one of the community's biggest complaints about the new objective mode, which was being forced to listen to their entire team's chatter. The patch notes now state that the audio issue that caused players to hear the entire team has been corrected, and now players should only hear their direct squad. This also resolves a bug where only one of the two convoy trucks was pushed backwards by the enemy team.

Shortly after today's update, some players began receiving a Dev Error on Warzone, but Raven Software tweeted that the issue has been resolved.

❗️ We have resolved this issue and servers are opening back up. Thank you for your patience! ☺️ https://t.co/PgVAI7GUen — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 2, 2021

You can find the full list of patch notes for August 2

General

Removed the Juggernaut Suit Field Upgrade from Red Door rooms in Plunder.

Bug Fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Stopping Power Field Upgrade to reduce recoil while using the Milano 821 (BOCW).

Fixed an issue where Killstreak tablet rewards were stacking on top of one another.

Fixed an issue where Players could favorite the Random Operator choice but could not unfavorite it.

Fixed an issue where the Random Operator option would move to the wrong position.

Fixed an issue where Players would take some Loadout Perks from the prematch lobby into matches.

Fixed an issue where the Power Surge Reactive Bundle image did not reflect the included Bundle items.

Fixed an issue where Players downed while holding the Sentry Turret would have no Weapon in hand when revived.

Fixed an issue with the OTs 9 (BOCW) where the unlock criteria inconsistently tracked when using any BOCW SMG Blueprint.

Fixed an issue with Two Factor Authentication that required a client restart if a Player activated it while ingame.

Payload fixes: