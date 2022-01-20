Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Buffs The Katana And Brings Several Fixes--Full Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Warzone's January 20 patch notes include several quality-of-life updates, which arrive just a day after Activision announced the delay of Vanguard and Warzone's Season 2 in order to bring improvements to both games. Additionally, Season 1's Katana melee weapon received a series of buffs to improve the weapon in battle royale.

According to Raven Software's patch notes, issues related to the menu screen flickering when joining a friend or queue with a party have been addressed. Another caused certain weapons to continuously fire after reload animations, and a bug that caused the regular/Advanced UAV rewards from Big Game Bounty and Top Secret Contracts to not trigger if the player was in a vehicle or anti-air gun have both been addressed, too.

Other Warzone improvements include a fix for a problem that caused private lobby hosts to crash, and several collision issues were addressed with various elements across Caldera that allowed players to exploit, peek, or shoot through them.

For changes to the Katana, there was a slight nerf to the move speed, but the weapon should feel a bit more viable in Warzone with a series of buffs that include a major damage increase from 135 to 150. The Katana's standing charge range and crouching charge range were also increased.

Unfortunately, Raven Software did not address the current "Harry Potter meta" of hackers in flying cars, who are terrorizing players across both Caldera and Rebirth Island. Hopefully, the Ricochet anti-cheat can stop hackers from flying jeeps around and more quality-of-life updates will arrive to continue improving the frustrating state of Warzone.

The full patch notes can be viewed below, as shared by Raven Software.

In other Call of Duty news, Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard--pending regulatory approval--in a deal to be valued at nearly $70 billion. Activision Blizzard has been struggling as of late with employee walkouts and lawsuits and other investigations related to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the menu screen to flicker when attempting to join a friend or queue with a party.

Fixed an issue with reload animations allowing certain Weapons to fire continuously.

Fixed an issue causing Private Lobby hosts to crash.

Fixed an issue causing the regular/Advanced UAV rewards from Big Game Bounty and [TOP SECRET] Contracts to not trigger if the player was in a vehicle or anti-air gun.

WEAPONS

Melee