Call Of Duty: Warzone Tips To Survive Iron Trials Mode

Iron Trials returns to Call of Duty: Warzone on March 3, which serves as the "hard mode" for the game's most competitive players. With faster circle collapses and increased player health, this mode drastically changes the feel of Warzone, and it can feel a bit overwhelming for new players. Here we offer some tips to help you score Warzone's hardest victory royale.

Iron Trials mode was previously introduced on the Verdansk map as Iron Trials '84, but this time the experience is being made available on Warzone's Rebirth Island map in a duos playlist. The ruleset for Iron Trials has been adjusted a bit to fit the smaller map size of Rebirth Island, and you can find a breakdown of all those details here.

Tips to survive in Rebirth Iron Trials

Adjust your weapons and equipment

Iron Trials drastically changes the time-to-kill in Warzone, so your opponents will suddenly feel like bullet sponges. Your current loadouts might not be the right fit for this mode, so you'll want to make a few loadouts specifically tailored for Iron Trials. The best guns to equip are ones that boast high ammo capacity and a fast time-to-kill, with weapons such as Vanguard's Welgun submachine gun or Black Ops Cold War's AK47 assault rifle being solid options here.

For tactical equipment, the Stim is the most popular choice for Iron Trials. You could use Flash grenades or a heartbeat sensor, but the Stim is widely popular because it helps you heal faster. You regenerate health much slower in Iron Trials, so you'll feel at quite a disadvantage without using the Stim equipment.

For lethal equipment, you want something that's going to deal a lot of damage. Thermite and Semtex grenades are going to be your best options here.

Swap your perks

Warzone's Quick Fix perk

You'll likely want to use different perks for Iron Trials. Here are the recommended perks for all three perk slots.

Perk 1: Quick Fix

The Quick Fix perk is generally not the best choice for Warzone, but with the changes to health and regen speeds, Quick Fix becomes a great option to equip for Iron Trials.

Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill is highly recommended for the second perk slot. It takes so many bullets to down a player with the mode's increase to core health, so having a pistol as your secondary is going to feel like a disadvantage. You'll want Overkill so you can equip two primary weapons with a fast time-to-kill.

Perk 3: Amped

Amped is going to be an important perk to use for the third slot. In those crucial gunfight moments, you don't want to get caught swapping weapons. Amped lets you swap weapons faster, and this is perfect for pairing with the Overkill perk.

Loot fast

Iron Trials on Rebirth Island

Looting is usually an important part of a battle royale, but it's even more crucial in Iron Trials. There are no free loadouts in Iron Trials, and the cost to buy one is much higher with an increased price of $10,000 per loadout marker. You'll want to get geared up with the best floor loot you can find, and scrounge up as much cash as possible to purchase your own loadout.

Keep moving

Make sure to loot and move. Other iterations of Warzone can feel campy at times, but with quicker circle collapses in Iron Trials, you want to make sure you're staying ahead of the gas.

Stick with your duo

Iron Trials can absolutely punish you for wandering off alone. The buffed player health makes it a challenge to win a 1v1 gunfight, so you're in even bigger trouble if you're solo facing an enemy duo. Communicate and stick with your teammate.

If you're looking for standard battle royale tips, we have a guide for recommended warzone loadouts. Season 2 added underground bunkers to explore on Caldera, so here is a guide to help you locate them all.