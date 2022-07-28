Call Of Duty: Warzone - Terminator Rewards In Titanium Trials Endurance Event

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded is now live in Warzone, adding a new weapon, operator, and the zombie-themed Rebirth of the Dead limited-time mode. However, more content is coming in August with operator bundles and an event themed around the Terminator franchise. Raven Software has detailed all of the rewards that can be earned when the event goes live on August 11. Here's what you need to know to score these cyborg-themed cosmetics.

Titanium Trials: Endurance event details

Like past Warzone events, Titanium Trials: Endurance will feature a set of eight challenges. Each challenge will have a small cosmetic reward, and completing all eight will unlock the animated "Liquid Metal" Vanguard weapon camo.

Additionally, there will be a set of special operator challenges available for those who purchase a Terminator operator bundle and play Titanium Trials as the T-800 and T-1000.

Standard event challenges and rewards

These challenges will be listed in the upcoming event tab, and they'll be available for everyone to complete.

Terminated: Complete 1 execution in Titanium Trials. Rewards a battle pass 2XP token

They'll Live: Revive 10 Players in Titanium Trials. Rewards a weapon 2XP token

Hasta La Vista Baby: Win a Gulag five times in Titanium Trials. Rewards an epic "Titanium Chrome" Vanguard weapon camo

I'll Be Back: Achieve a Top 10 finish in Titanium Trials. Rewards an uncommon "I'll Be Back" progression calling card #1

I Know Why You Cry: Win one time in Titanium Trials. Rewards a rare "I Know Why You Cry" progression calling card #2

I Sense Injuries: Win two times in Titanium Trials. Rewards epic "I Sense Injuries" progression calling card #3

No Problemo: Win three times in Titanium Trials. Rewards a legendary "No Problemo" progression calling card #4

I Need a Vacation: Win 4 times in Titanium Trials. Rewards a battle pass tier skip

Completing the set of eight challenges will earn you the final event completionist reward, which is the ultra rarity "Liquid Metal" animated camo for Vanguard weapons.

Titanium Trials operator bundle challenges

These will unfortunately require the purchase of the Terminator cosmetic bundles in order to have the challenges available to you.

Thumbs Up: Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-800 Operator. Rewards a legendary "Thumbs Up" animated calling card

Cyberdyne Systems: Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-1000 Operator. Rewards a legendary "Cyberdyne Systems" calling card

Terminated: Killing a Terminator operator, while dressed as a Terminator operator. Rewards a legendary "Terminated" calling card

I'll Be Back: Win 5 times in Titanium Trials. Reward a legendary "I'll Be Back" player title

Hasta La Vista, Baby: Win 10 times in Titanium Trials. Rewards a legendary "Hasta La Vista, Baby" player title

The Terminator: Win 15 times in Titanium Trials. Rewards a legendary "The Terminator" player title

The Terminator: Win 20 times in Titanium Trials. Rewards an ultra rarity "The Terminator" progression calling card #5, which is an updated and animated version of the progressional calling card rewards in the standard challenges.

Skynet: 20 times in Titanium Trials. Reward ultra rarity "Skynet" Vanguard weapon camo

It's also worth noting here that Raven Software says all of the Titanium Trials event camos (once unlocked) will be found in the "Event" section of the weapon camos.

The Titanium Trials: Endurance event will run from August 11 until August 24, so you'll want to score all of the cyborg assassin goodies before Skynet takes them away. We also have a guide for unlocking Season 4 Reloaded's new Vargo-S assault rifle, and we offer some recommended Warzone weapons and loadouts to use in your next match.